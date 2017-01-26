Trudeau plans to highlight benefits of Canada-U.S. trade with Washington

SASKATOON—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is too soon to predict how the trade policies of the new U.S. administration will affect the Canadian economy.Trudeau said his priority is to highlight the benefits of Canada-U.S. trade to Washington and how the economies of the two countries are tied closely together.Read more: Justin Trudeau will meet with Donald Trump in ‘next 30 days or so’Donald Trump NAFTA revamp may hinge on Canada, Mexico’s willingness to talkArticle Continued BelowMexico ‘stunned’ after Trump approves border wall“The administration has made it very clear both to us and publicly that they are not overly preoccupied with Canada in terms of much of their protectionism and much of the rhetoric they have put out,” Trudeau said Wednesday night in Saskatoon.“They have actually emphasized to us that the trade relationship with Canada is a good one, is a balanced one and is one that they value and one that they understand is good for not just the northern states but many states across the United States.”