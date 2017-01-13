Trudeau reveals he rode Aga Khans private helicopter

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted Thursday that he travelled on the Aga Khan’s helicopter during his secret vacation to the billionaire’s private island — a revelation that he may have broken federal law and the government’s own rules on ministerial behaviour.The disclosure by Trudeau came as he hit the road, hoping a few days of mingling with Canadians in cafés, highway rest stops and town halls will dampen controversies over cash-for-access fundraisers and his holiday vacation on the wealthy religious leader’s private isle.Meanwhile, the ethics commissioner’s office told the Star it has started a “preliminary review” of Trudeau’s tropical vacation, after Conservative MPs asked for an investigation into whether it breached the Conflict of Interest Act.“It’s something we look forward to discussing with the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner,” Trudeau told reporters in Kingston, adding that his office has been in contact with the government watchdog.MORE ON THESTAR.COM Article Continued Below7 things you wanted to know about the Aga Khan controversy, but were afraid to askTrudeau reveals he rode Aga Khan’s private helicopterPhotos: Trudeau kicks off his two-day trip through Ontario

