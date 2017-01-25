Trudeau says Canadas peacekeeping plans will take U.S. views into consideration

CALGARY—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suggested Canada’s peacekeeping decisions will be made with the Trump administration’s particular world view in mind.Trudeau was asked about Canada’s role as peacekeeper in the Trump age at a town hall meeting in Calgary.A woman asked whether taking a pause in announcing new peacekeeping missions puts Canada’s reputation at stake.She also asked how much power the United States has over Canada.Read more:Rejecting Keystone pipeline is first chance to stand up to Trump, NDP leader Mulcair saysArticle Continued BelowTrudeau replied by touting Canada’s past contributions over the decades, including its training role in northern Iraq in the fight against ISIL.He added that Canada is seen as a major contributor to peace, security and stability around the world and intends to follow through on its peacekeeping commitments.“But as we all know, the new administration in the United States has some very particular views about how we need to engage in the world,” Trudeau said.