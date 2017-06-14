Trudeau says legislation, apology coming for past wrongs against LGBT community

OTTAWA—The Liberal government will introduce legislation later this year to erase past convictions for sexual activity with a same-sex partner, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday as multi-coloured flags were raised on Parliament’s west lawn.The legislation would add to reforms already in the works to atone for the damage caused to thousands of Canadians convicted of gross indecency for committing homosexual acts.Egale, a national organization that advocates for the rights of sexual minorities, handed the government a report last June that recommended those convictions be expunged, pardoned or somehow stricken from the records of those convicted.Before 1969, same-sex acts between consensual adults were considered unlawful.“Our government will be moving forward with a process for the expungement of criminal convictions for Canadians who were unjustly convicted of a crime simply for who they were and who they loved,” Trudeau said as dozens of people gathered for the announcement cheered.Article Continued BelowTrudeau also reaffirmed the commitment his government made last month to apologize for the wrongs of the past committed against gay, lesbian and transgender Canadians.Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale(left), Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault raise the pride and transgender flags on Parliament Hill on June 14. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS) The prime minister made the announcement on Parliament Hill after he and two of his cabinet colleagues, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, raised the Pride, transgender Pride, and Canada 150 Pride flags.Sporting rainbow-coloured socks for the occasion, Trudeau said his government is committed to acknowledging and addressing historical injustices experienced by Canadians for expressing their gender identity.