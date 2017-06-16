Trudeau says renewed U.S.-Cuba tensions wont affect Canada

OTTAWA—It will be business as usual for Canada and Cuba despite a renewed hardening of relations between the communist island nation and the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.Trudeau was asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to restore some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba, partially turning back the clock on an easing of tensions embarked upon by Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.While noting that Canada has long taken a softer line with Cuba than U.S. governments, Trudeau said he doesn’t expect the renewed economic and travel restrictions would hurt Canadian business and tourism ties with Cuba.Read more:Trump restores some travel, economic restrictions on CubaArticle Continued BelowObama scrapping policy allowing residency to Cubans entering U.S. without visasJustin Trudeau said he had not spoken with Cuban officials about what role Canada might play in helping foster a better U.S.-Cuba relationship. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald Trump“We have tremendous respect and a constructive relationship with the United States, but in the matter of Cuba there’s always been a certain amount of disagreement,” Trudeau said during a joint news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.