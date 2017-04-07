Trudeau takes path of least resistance in backing Trump: Hbert

It took Justin Trudeau more than 12 hours to issue a definitive statement on U.S. President Donald Trump’s surprise missile strikes on the Syrian regime, but in the end he made a black-and-white choice.Just a few hours before the U.S. strikes, the prime minister was still insisting that the international community had to do more to investigate this week’s deadly Syrian chemical weapons attack.But in a communiqué issued by his office early Friday Trudeau stated that Canada “fully supports” Thursday’s strikes, albeit as “a limited and focused action” to reduce the regime’s ability to launch chemical attacks on civilians. He repeated as much – and not very much more – in the House of Commons.On the need to deter Bashar Assad from using chemical weapons on his people there is unanimity among U.S. allies, but on Trump’s decision to strike a regime-controlled air base Thursday, there were shades of grey.No major ally blamed the U.S. president publicly for taking action against the Syrian regime in potential defiance of international law, but French President François Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stopped short of explicitly backing the strike.Article Continued BelowIn a joint statement, France and Germany declared Assad had brought the strikes upon himself. In a separate statement, the German foreign office described the U.S. move as “understandable” but stressed the need for the United Nations to facilitate a political resolution to the conflict.The tone of Trudeau’s statement aligns Canada more closely with Australia, the United Kingdom and Israel, to name some of the other countries that have fully approved the Trump strikes, than with the two leading European powers. It is unequivocal. And although it restates Canada’s wish for a diplomatic resolution of the Syrian conflict, it makes no mention of the (deadlocked) UN.The prime minister’s stance amounts to a rare but clear break from the longstanding Liberal doctrine of insisting on a demonstrated measure of multilateralism before endorsing or participating in military action against another country.