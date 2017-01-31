Trudeau talks trade, jobs with Mexicos Pena Nieto in phone call

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has had a phone conversation with his Mexican counterpart in which they discussed trade, job creation and competitiveness in North America.The prime minister’s office says Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto look forward to continuing their “regular discussions” on those matters.Their conversation comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement that involves the three countries.Read more:Justin Trudeau must be willing to walk away from Trump’s NAFTA: WalkomArticle Continued BelowIt also comes after Pena Nieto abruptly cancelled a planned visit to Washington this week following Trump’s insistence that Mexico would pay for his proposed border wall perhaps through a tax on imports from Mexico.▶Hostility between the United States and Mexico is rising following the election of Donald Trump. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he wants to keep the lines of communication open with both countries.(The Canadian Press)The statement from Trudeau’s office calls North America “one of the most successful economic regions in the world.”It also says Pena Nieto expressed his condolences over the recent attack on a mosque in Quebec City that killed six men and injured 19, indicating that Mexico stood in solidarity with Canadians.