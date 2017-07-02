Trudeau touches off firestorm after forgetting Alberta in Canada Day shout-out

EDMONTON—Manuel Goncalves has a message for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: My Canada includes Alberta, even if your speech didn’t.Trudeau touched off a Twitter firestorm Saturday during his Canada Day speech on Parliament Hill when he left Alberta out of his coast-to-coast recitation of the provinces and territories.“We may live in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador,” Trudeau said.“But we embrace that diversity while knowing in our hearts that we are all Canadians, and that we share a common pride in that red and white flag.”It wasn’t until after he’d left the stage that Trudeau noticed the oversight, aided no doubt by a check of his Twitter feed and host Sandra Oh giving the province a shout-out. Trudeau jumped on the front of the stage, called out, “I love you, Alberta,” and blew a kiss, before sitting down and shaking his head.Article Continued BelowRead more: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands up as he acknowledges Alberta and Albertans during the Canada Day noon hour show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS) ‘This is Canada. This is home’Toronto gets 2 days of free street parking for Canada Day