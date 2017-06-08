Trudeau urged to press Suu Kyi for Muslim minority rights in Burma

OTTAWA—The meeting had the look of a feel-good visit between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and honorary Canadian citizen Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Burma, also known as Myanmar.But a major international human rights watchdog and groups representing Burmese refugees in Canada called on Trudeau to push Suu Kyi to allow an independent international investigation into allegations of widespread human rights abuses against the Muslim ethnic Rohingya minority in the western state of Rakhine.Suu Kyi’s government has so far resisted those calls, which came from a special UN commission chaired by former secretary general Kofi Annan.Farida Deif, Canada director for Human Rights Watch, urged Trudeau to use the Wednesday meeting with Suu Kyi on Parliament Hill to specifically push her to accept the UN call.“The prime minister should make clear that Myanmar’s full co-operation with this independent and impartial investigation is expected by Myanmar’s international donors and friends,” said Deif.Article Continued BelowTrudeau made no mention of the Rohingya situation during a brief public photo-op with Suu Kyi as the two exchanged pleasantries in his office.“We have some way to go before we become a working, democratic, federal nation such as yours, but I’m sure we’ll get there,” Suu Kyi told Trudeau.She is a one-time political prisoner, democracy champion and Nobel Laureate who won a landslide election victory in late 2015.