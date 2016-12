Trudeau urges provinces to spend on mental-health care

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a public pleato the provinces to take Ottawa up on its offer to spend more on mental health — even as federal officials were burning up the phone lines behind the scenes to negotiate funding deals with individual provinces.In Calgary to talk to business people, Trudeau urged mental health advocates to pressure their provincial governments to work with Ottawa on mental health.He says the money is desperately needed, and workforces would see a boost in employee productivity as a result of fresh spending.“This is something that we are very, very serious about moving forward on. We’ve put historic amounts of money on the table. And we certainly hope that the provinces are going to realize that it’s time to invest,” Trudeau said.On Monday, provinces and territories rejected a federal offer that would have poured an additional $25 billion over the next five years into health care.Article Continued BelowA chunk of that was tagged specifically for mental health and home care.While that offer is now off the table and the federal government has given up hope of striking a national deal on health funding, it is continuing to negotiate with individual provinces and territories — as many as five or six of which appear to be having second thoughts about walking away Monday from the federal offer.Federal officials say the phone lines have been burning up since Monday as the reality sinks in that Finance Minister Bill Morneau wasn’t bluffing when he made the offer and advised provincial and territorial health and finance ministers that was as good as it was going to get.

