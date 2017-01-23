Trudeau, Wall offer sympathies and support on anniversary of La Loche school shooting

LA LOCHE, SASK.—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is remembering the anniversary of the deadly La Loche, Sask., school shooting, saying the tiny community has inspired the whole country.Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting that killed two staff and wounded seven others in the high school.Two teenage brothers were also killed in a nearby home.Trudeau issued a statement Sunday that said in the year since the tragedy, the people of La Loche have shown resilience, determination to rebuild and optimism for a better future.Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said in a separate statement that all of Saskatchewan wept with La Loche after the shooting.Article Continued BelowHe said the province has been working with the community to strengthen mental health supports, counselling services and programs in La Loche, and continues to measure the effectiveness of those supports.“We resolve once again as a province to walk with you, to remember the lives that were lost far too soon, and to turn the pain of loss into seeds of hope for the future,” Wall said.A private day of remembrance in the community was planned for Sunday and there are no classes in the school Monday.