Trudeau wields carrots and sticks: Paul Wells

That’s one way to keep MPs on their toes. Justin Trudeau kicked three ministers out of his cabinet on Tuesday even though none had provoked the sort of scandal that normally merits such a sanction. And he promoted three rookies to serious jobs. That’s both more carrot and more stick than most prime ministers have felt a need to wave this early in their terms.As cabinet shuffles go, this one is on the small side, but its effect is not inconsequential. In only two months, Donald Trump’s election has led to the appointment of new foreign ministers in both Ottawa and Mexico City.Chrystia Freeland has a bit in common with her newly appointed Mexican counterpart Luis Videgaray. Each is a trusted lieutenant to the head of government. Justin Trudeau has worked closely with Stéphane Dion since Trudeau managed to become the Liberal candidate in Montreal’s Papineau riding in 2007, despite the best efforts of Dion’s staff to anoint another candidate. As that rough start portended, Dion and Trudeau never learned to make their disparate styles gel.Freeland, on the other hand, is in politics because Trudeau spent months urging her to run. The government’s preoccupation with the middle class, a nebulous entity mentioned in both the Liberals’ campaign platform and their first budget, is based in large part on her pre-politics writing as a business journalist. As trade minister, she spent 2016 pulling the Canada-EU trade deal out of the fire, repeatedly, with nearly no direct intervention from Trudeau. He trusts her.And like Videgaray — whose first speech as Mexican foreign secretary said Mexico will be not be “submissive” any more than it will seek “conflict or insult” — Freeland will need to walk a line. Trump’s election has the Trudeau government deeply spooked, because the incoming U.S. president is both highly unpredictable and, demonstrably, easy to underestimate as a political force. Job One will be to avoid conflict with the Trump administration where possible.Article Continued BelowBut it won’t always be possible, and on those days it will be both pointless and politically damaging at home for the Canadians to apologize for disagreeing. Trudeau will need a forceful and coherent advocate with serious entrées in Washington and, ahem, a demonstrated ability to work well with others. Freeland has those.She has also won what amounted to a bet with Dion over whether Russia should be viewed as more of a problem or an opportunity for Canada. The U.S. election settled that one, too: Donald Trump may not believe that the Kremlin hacked Hillary Clinton out of a job, but Trudeau’s staff does. Freeland’s relatively hawkish stance toward Russia is one early, neon-bright line of demarcation between her and Trump.Also out of the cabinet is John McCallum. His appointment as ambassador to China seems distinctly second-best, both because we’ve seen ministers leave Ottawa for diplomatic posts before, to less-than-illustrious effect, and because Trudeau’s office had already let it be known that if the consultant Dominic Barton would take the Beijing job he could have it.

