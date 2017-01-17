OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refuses to say how many times he’s been to the private Bahamian island of the Aga Khan, the billionaire spiritual leader who has been his family friend since he was a young boy. Trudeau’s recent secret family vacation to the tropical isle has prompted an investigation by the federal ethics commissioner, after opposition MPs complained the trip — which Trudeau admitted included a ride on the Aga Khan’s private helicopter — broke the federal Conflict of Interest Act.Speaking to reporters during a stop on his campaign-style public tour in Fredericton, N.B. on Tuesday, Trudeau also refused to say how many times he has accepted rides on private aircraft owned by the Aga Khan. “This was a private vacation,” the prime minister said in French, repeating what he has said for several days about his willingness to speak with ethics commissioner Mary Dawson about the trip.“My office is working with her office to organize the next steps and answer her questions,” he said. Article Continued BelowQuestions about the trip have pestered Trudeau since his office admitted, after refusing to disclose anything about his vacation for several days, that the prime minister, his family and a few friends accepted an invitation to the Aga Khan’s private Bell Island during the holidays. In the face of media pressure, the Prime Minister’s Office subsequently revealed that the friends on the trip were Newfoundland MP Seamus O’Regan, Liberal Party President Anna Gainey, and their spouses. ▶Justin Trudeau is defending flying on the Aga Khan's private helicopter to the spiritual leader's Bahamian island on a recent family vacation. The prime minster says he's "happy" to answer any questions of the ethics commissioner.(The Canadian Press )Trudeau has repeatedly justified the trip as a family vacation to visit a long-time friend. But the vacation has come under close scrutiny because of the Aga Khan’s foundation in Canada, which has landed more than $300 million in government aid contracts since 2004 and actively lobbies public officers in Ottawa.