Stéphane Dion was the first Canadian political casualty of the Donald Trump era. Significant parts of Justin Trudeau’s agenda could yet be next.Dion’s removal from his foreign affairs cabinet post was the central piece of last week’s cabinet shuffle.Trump’s imminent inauguration provided a rationale for precipitating the former Liberal leader’s political retirement and replacing him with the more U.S.-savvy Chrystia Freeland as well as for an early overhaul of Trudeau’s ministerial team.In more normal circumstances, the shuffle could have waited until Parliament’s summer adjournment, when the prime minister would have been closer to the mid-point of his mandate.Trudeau has been off his game on a variety of fronts over the past few months.Article Continued BelowHis mind-boggling refusal this week to answer a question in English because he was in Quebec was just the latest example.But no one will accuse him of having treated Trump’s arrival casually.The prime minister and his team may not have seen his victory coming last November, but faced with the result they skipped some of the stages of mourning, starting with anger and denial, to put their minds to a dramatic change in the Canada-U.S. paradigm.