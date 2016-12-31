Trudeaus electoral reform chatter has a century of history behind it

If you think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will keep his repeated promise to change the voting system before the next election, consider this: Ottawa has flirted with reform for almost a century. At least eight reports on the way we vote federally have been produced since 1921, each recommending some form of change. And yet, plus c’est la même chose.But some Canadian jurisdictions have managed to toss out the voting system we inherited from Britain, where the person who receives the most votes in each riding gets elected. Aside from a smattering of municipalities that have experimented over the years, Manitoba and Alberta had alternatives to this first-past-the-post (FPTP) system from the 1920s to the 1950s. So did British Columbia for elections in 1952 and 1953. It’s a little-known history that political scientists and advocates for reform say is worth dredging, given the current brouhaha over electoral change in the capital. “I think it’s a fascinating story, very instructive,” said Dennis Pilon, a York University professor who studies the history and politics of electoral reform. His big take-away: “It’s not about principle; it’s not about values — it’s about power.” Article Continued BelowThe first wave of change came at a unique historical moment. New political forces were emerging as the First World War came to a close, particularly in the Prairies, where populist movements included groups of farmers who were tired of partisan politics and yearned for a more decentralized and direct form of democracy. There was also a push to extend voting rights to women, the strengthening labour cause and the fragmentation of the two-party system — Grits versus Tories — that had endured since Confederation. Pilon argues that the political establishment of the time feared these trends. In 1919, roughly 30,000 people joined the Winnipeg General Strike, a mass show of dissatisfaction that fanned the sense of postwar unease among the dominant political and business players of the day, Pilon said. His view is that Manitoba’s Liberal government quickly moved to change the electoral system in 1920 to prevent the labour movement from taking power. Harold Jansen, a University of Lethbridge political scientist, believes the Liberal government wasn’t being so nakedly self-interested, yet recognized they were “trying to placate” the United Farmers of Manitoba, a nascent political movement with chapters in other provinces that was pushing for electoral reform (they actually won the Manitoba election in 1922).

