Trudeaus French answers to English questions draw language complaints

OTTAWA—The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages has received 14 complaints related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s choice of English or French when answering questions at recent town hall meetings.Spokesman Nelson Kalil said Thursday that 11 complaints stem from an event on Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que., where Trudeau angered some anglophones by insisting on answering English questions in French.The others are related to a previous town hall gathering in Peterborough, Ont., where Trudeau responded in English to a French question.Read more: Trudeau grilled after answering English town hall questions in FrenchOn Wednesday he said that on reflection he maybe should have answered partly in English and partly in French at the Sherbrooke event.Article Continued BelowKalil said it could take three to six months for the office to investigate the complaints.Because the office cannot investigate individuals, the probe will focus on whether the Privy Council Office violated the Official Languages Act in its role of supporting the prime minister.The controversy erupted when Trudeau answered English questions in French on Tuesday night — including one about how English speakers could get help to gain access to mental health services.