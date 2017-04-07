Trudeaus Liberals keeping their enemies close: Delacourt

In politics, as in life, you don’t often get to choose your enemies.That hasn’t stopped politicians from trying, though.Former prime minister Stephen Harper worked doggedly to permanently crush the Liberals, clearly preferring that his Conservatives have only New Democrats to fight in future elections. He almost succeeded.Jean Chrétien was happy to keep his enemies in divided camps in the 1990s, and before him, Brian Mulroney didn’t mind at all when the Liberal party was riven into feuding factions. As long as the old Reform and Progressive Conservative parties existed separately two decades ago, Chrétien won majority governments. Mulroney won two majorities in the 1980s in large part because of the Liberals’ inability to pull their act together.We might be assuming that a lot has changed. The current prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has had a signature line for a few years: “Conservatives are not our enemies. They’re our neighbours.”Article Continued BelowAs it happens, some Conservatives are more than mere neighbours these days — they’re pampered houseguests on Parliament Hill. Mulroney was invited to speak to a meeting of Trudeau’s Canada-U.S. cabinet committee on Thursday, while last month, his successor, Kim Campbell, was given centre stage at an International Women’s Day event in the Commons.The Liberal-Conservative charm offensive hasn’t been limited to former prime ministers, either. Just this week, Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains called his predecessor, James Moore, to say thanks for all the Harper government had done to prepare the ground for a trade deal finalized this week between the provinces and territories. Several months ago, in her old role as international-trade minister, Chrystia Freeland celebrated the signing of the European trade deal with a hug for her predecessor, Ed Fast, on the floor of the Commons.While it is heartwarming to see former adversaries getting along, it would be a mistake to overlook the possible political calculations in this breakout of affection between Trudeau Liberals and their long-time electoral rivals.