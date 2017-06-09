Trudeaus new feminist plan commits 95% of foreign aid to gender, women and girls by 2022

By helping women, we’ll be helping everyone.This is the bold new vision for Canada’s foreign aid, which is being recast as unapologetically feminist by laying out a path to eradicate poverty that focuses on helping women in the world’s poorest countries.“Canada is adopting a feminist international assistance policy to promote gender equality and empower all women and girls. For Canada, this is the most effective approach to reducing poverty and building a more inclusive, peaceful and prosperous world,” said international development minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in announcing the new foreign aid policy.“When women and girls are given equal opportunities to succeed, they can be powerful agents of change — driving stronger economic growth, encouraging greater peace and co-operation, and improving the quality of life for their families and their communities.”In five years, 95 per cent of Canada’s overseas development assistance will be devoted to programs that target gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. Fifty per cent of the development budget will go to sub-Saharan Africa and the amount of funding going to health and reproductive rights will double.Article Continued BelowAid groups, which have been focusing both fundraising and programming around women and girls for years, welcomed the shift of tone in Ottawa.“It’s an empowering vision, one that we’re excited about and that we welcome. It is the right thing for Canada to be doing at this time,” said Julia Sanchez, President of Canadian Council for International Co-operation, an association of aid groups.Unlike the previous government’s focus on maternal and child health that refused to fund abortions, access to contraceptives and abortion is a key plank in the new foreign aid policy that seeks to delay early marriage and childbirth and prolong girl’s education in order to improve family incomes.