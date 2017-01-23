Trudeaus Trump tactics seem to be working so far: Paul Wells

On Nov. 8, when it became clear Donald Trump would be the next U.S. president, Justin Trudeau was watching with close advisors. “Well, we’re Canadians,” the prime minister said at last. “We can get along with anybody.”We will now see.Until now Trudeau’s occasional offsite two-day cabinet retreats have been professional-development exercises, a break from decision-making rather than a chance to make a bunch of decisions in a short amount of time. This week’s retreat, at Calgary’s Fairmont Palliser Hotel, is different. There is one item on the agenda: Donald Trump.On Monday Stephen Schwarzman, the investor and advisor to the new U.S. president, met with Trudeau, then with all ministers, then with reporters, before hightailing it back to New York for a company dinner. The word all day was that on Tuesday, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner would drop by. But staffers from the Prime Minister’s Office were reluctant to say so out loud, as if for fear of jinxing the whole thing. And indeed, at day’s end, word came that Kushner would not be making the trip.When not meeting high emissaries from Trumpland, Trudeau and his colleagues are meeting with David McNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to Washington, with Gen. Jon Vance, the Chief of the Defence Staff, and with Dan Arnold, the PMO’s resident polling expert. All are making presentations on Canada-US relations. This follows a cabinet shuffle that was designed to prepare for Trump, a bunch of staffing changes designed to improve the government’s range of maneuver when dealing with Trump and a series of meetings in New York between Trump’s senior staff and Trudeau’s.Article Continued BelowThis government is taking very little for granted, when it comes to the White House’s new tenant.The beginnings of a payoff for all this quick effort appeared when Schwarzman was at a microphone in the Palliser lobby and offered reporters a summary of his remarks to the Liberals. “One of the important things is the unusually positive view that’s held of Canada,” he said. “Canada’s been a great partner of the United States for as long as anybody can remember.” And so, while Trump’s arrival signals “a changed climate, maybe some modifications,” still, “basically things should go well for Canada.”Several questions followed, of the are-you-serious variety. Schwarzman appeared to be serious. “I think trade between the U.S. and Canada is very much in balance and is a model for the way trade relations should be.”