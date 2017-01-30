Trudeaus Trump tractics have quickly fallen short: Hbert

MONTREAL—Even as Canada’s federal leaders were addressing the House of Commons to express their solidarity with the country’s grieving Muslim community on Monday, the White House’s press secretary was arguing that the murderous attack on a Quebec City mosque was “a terrible reminder of why the president is taking steps to be proactive, not reactive” on national security.Little of course could be further from the truth. If one were to connect dots between the shooting that left six dead in a Quebec mosque and Donald Trump’s entry ban on citizens and refugees from a number of Muslim-majority countries, one would find a community that is having a target painted on its back by the world’s most powerful elected leader.It is a connection whose acknowledgment does not come easily to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or, for that matter, to much of Canada’s political class. Monday was a day for all leaders to vouch to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Muslim community. It will take a while to see how far they are willing to walk their talk.But by all indications, whistling past the graveyard will only work for so long.In dealing with the Trump administration, Trudeau has wanted to believe that actions will speak louder than words; that they will in fact act as a substitute for speaking out. Article Continued BelowIn the face of questionable moves by the incoming American administration, he and his government would refrain from taking stances in a manner that could be construed as seeking a frontal collision with the White House. But they would stick with charting a distinct and contrary course for Canada.On that basis, Trudeau would tweet to commend the hundreds of Canadians who took part in post-inauguration marches in support of women’s rights in the United States but not make a peep about the White House’s moves to make it harder for some of the world’s poorest women to secure safe abortions.The prime minister would use social media to showcase his government’s embrace of Syrian refugees but offer no opinion about the abrupt suspension of the American participation in the humanitarian operation and the catastrophic domino effect it could have on international resettlement efforts.