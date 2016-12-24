Trump Ally Carl Paladino Is Hoping That Barack Obama 'Dies' And That Michelle Will 'Return To Being A Male' In 2017 [Video]

Donald Trump ally and 2010 Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino is under social media fire for some horrifically offensive remarks he recently made about the Obamas. The remarks were made in Buffalo publication Artvoice, and many are saying that Paladino, who was once upon a time the honorary co-chair of the Trump New York campaign, crossed the line into abject racism and sexism. Carl Paladino was reportedly tapped by Artvoice, among several other prominent locals, to share his hopes for 2017. Trump NY Co-Chair Carl Paladino Has Shockingly Disturbing Parting Wishes for the Obamas https://t.co/w6nCxXBgLe pic.twitter.com/suG92Usvl9 — CitizenSlant (@CitizenSlant) December 24, 2016 As part of the interview, which was published on Thursday, USA Today reports that Trump ally Carl Paladino was asked who he wanted to see “go away” in the new year. In response, he said that he wanted to see Michelle Obama “return to being a male,” then be “released” to a cave in Africa to live with a gorilla. “I’d like (Michelle Obama) to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.” When it comes to President Barack Obama, Paladino cut straight to heart of the manner. According to the Buffalo real estate developer and outspoken Trump ally, he wants to see the current POTUS dead in 2017. Not from an assassins bullet or heart attack or even Ebola, either. Paladino wrote that he is wishing for Obama to come down with mad cow disease through having relations with cattle. “He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to (Obama adviser) Valerie Jarret (sic), who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihadi cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.” #CarlPaladino sniffing 2nd hand gas. It cost #BuffaloNY millions for his campaign visit. #RexRyan #Kim&Terry Pegula #ChrisCollins pitch in pic.twitter.com/cppuY5zrMH — sarah moore (@mooresarahsweet) December 10, 2016 As Talking Points Memo reports, Trump ally Carl Paladino didn’t just make the controversial, hate-filled remarks about America’s sitting president and First Lady. He also doubled down on his remarks when asked by the Buffalo News for confirmation that he’d made them. “‘Of course I did.” The former Trump campaign New York chairman also had some words for the editors of the publication who had dared request that he confirm his controversial comments. “Tell them all to go f*** themselves. Tell that Rod Watson I made that comment just for him.” Rod Watson is an editor for the Buffalo News. Like the Obamas, he is African-American. Not surprisingly, Paladino’s remarks were met with serious criticism and backlash when they went viral, with many people lashing out at the Trump ally and his sentiments on social media. @gzornick @TheBuffaloNews This illustrates how the unchecked behavior of Trump emboldens other racist lowlifes to speak out and act – — patio party (@take1theirsmall) December 23, 2016 @Montel_Williams why would the part of racism and the KKK denounce him for saying what the vast majority of them think? — JP (@JERME8412) December 24, 2016 . @NY1 No, his remarks are not “being denounced as racist.” They were, simply, plainly, and baldly racist. — Jessica Blatt (@Jessblatt2) December 24, 2016 I hear you @CBooker2020 . I’m a right wing, pro-Trump, Buffalo resident. I previously supported Palladino but this is vile. He must go. — Tom Davis (@TomDavis121212) December 24, 2016 With J. Sessions, S. Bannon, Gen. Flynn n Carl Paladino in Trump’s circle, I think it’s safe to say, Trump is mainstreaming White Supremacy. — Your Fellow Resister (@stephen_clash) December 23, 2016 It wasn’t just social media users that responded to Carl Paladino’s Artvoice hopes and wishes for 2017. Apparently, Paladino is a member of the Buffalo School Board, and parents aren’t happy with his so-called “racist” tirade. On Friday, the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization held a news conference demanding that he voluntarily step down from his board position. A petition is circulating to force him to step down if he refuses to do so willingly. Carl Paladino made racist, ugly, reprehensible remarks about the President & First Lady. My wish this season is for unity.

Full statement pic.twitter.com/ZHgsrHmHbp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 23, 2016 New York Democratic politician have also spoken out against the anti-Obama sentiments written by Paladino, including Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo beat out Carl Paladino in the 2010 New York governor’s race, and he had some scathing comments for the Trump ally, calling his words “racist, ugly and reprehensible.” “His remarks do not reflect the sentiments or opinions of any real New Yorker and he has embarrassed the good people of the state with his latest hate-filled rage.” Carl Paladino looks like if Alan Alda died 30 years ago but continued to roam the earth pic.twitter.com/2DXPtVQsCP — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) December 23, 2016 Even the Trump transition team has publicly called out the controversial remarks of their ally, who has said he may run for New York governor again in 2018, in a written statement. “Carl’s comments are absolutely reprehensible, and they serve no place in our public discourse.” While this week’s comments from by definitely controversial, they are far from the first disparaging remarks he’s made about Barack Obama. Once, in an interview with the New York Observer, Trump ally Carl Paladino called out Obama’s religion, saying that, “in the mind of the average American, there is no doubt” that the POTUS is a Muslim. [Featured Image by Mike Groll/AP Photo]

