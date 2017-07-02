Trump appears to promote violence against CNN on Twitter with wrestling clip

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.—A day after defending his use of social media as befitting a “modern day” president, President Donald Trump appeared to promote violence against CNN in a tweet.Trump, who is on vacation at his Bedminster golf resort, posted on Twitter an old video clip of him performing in a WWE professional wrestling match, but with a CNN logo superimposed on the head of his opponent. In the clip, Trump is shown slamming the CNN avatar to the ground and pounding him with punches and elbows to the head. Trump added the hastags #FraudNewsCNN and #FNN, for “fraud news network.”The video clip apparently had been posted days earlier on Reddit, a popular social media message board. The president’s tweet was the latest escalation in his beef with CNN over its coverage of him and his administration.A White House spokeswoman with the travelling press corps hotel here in Bridgewater, a few kilomres from Trump’s golf club, declined to immediately address the questions about the tweet. Trump has no public events planned for Sunday; his schedule lists phone calls Sunday night with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He is scheduled to return to Washington on Monday evening and participate in an Independence Day event at the White House on Tuesday.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpArticle Continued BelowOn ABC’s This Week, Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert dismissed the idea that the tweet might be a threat, while he praised the president for “genuine” communication.“No one would perceive that as a threat, I hope they don’t,” Bossert said, referring to the tweet.In a statement, CNN called it “a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters.” The network cited Trump’s “juvenile behaviour far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”