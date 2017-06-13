Trump appeasement a global recipe for political defeat: Harper

This is a tale of a handshake and a hand hold.It is a caution for all politicians, including Canadian politicians, who must deal with the world’s oversized, real life, strutting and spewing campaign issue anywhere a vote is sought, U.S. President Donald Trump.British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron are heading in opposite directions in this era of global political volatility.When they met Tuesday in Paris, May’s future was sketchy at best, her hold on government reduced to seeking support from a party that opposes same-sex marriage and abortion and is at least skeptical about climate change, while parrying calls for her ouster from within her Conservative party.Macron has remade French politics, riding a newly formed centrist party to power, poised to sweep parliamentary elections this weekend, bringing with him hundreds of political neophytes set to make history.Article Continued BelowNo doubt, there are many reasons for these two leaders passing each other on the roller coaster.But one should not downplay the influence of Trump on their respective fates, because his presence muscles its way onto every playing field. He will, if he survives, be a factor in our election in 2019.Those who resist taking a strong, vocal stand against the man do so at their own peril and that trend seems certain to merely accelerate the longer he is in office.