Trump becomes easy punch line for foreign leaders looking to boost their own popularity

Two weeks ago in the Rose Garden, President Donald Trump declared that under his leadership, foreign leaders won't be "laughing at us anymore."Since then, he's been the butt of jokes in capitals across the globe.In Mexico, former president Vicente Fox posted a profane video on YouTube mocking Trump's taste for taco bowls ("they're not even Mexican!") and border walls ("Mexico will not pay") that has been viewed nearly half a million times.In France, new President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a website titled "Make Our Planet Great Again" and invited U.S. scientists to move there, a week after Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord.And in Australia, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who sparred with Trump in a testy phone call in February, this week treated a black-tie gala to a snarky impersonation of "The Donald," referencing the Russia investigation and employing the president's famous catchphrases.People pass a pinata in the image of Donald Trump Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Tijuana, Mexico. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is among numerous current and former world leaders to take barbs at Trump in recent weeks. (Gregory Bull / The Associated Press) "The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls," Turnbull said, prompting hearty laughter from fellow politicians. "Not the fake polls. They're the ones we're not winning it. We're winning in the real polls. You know, the online polls."For Trump, the global trolling represents a mild rebuke for a president who had lambasted former president Barack Obama as feckless on the world stage and adopted a tough-guy persona aimed at putting "America first."