Trump biographer Wayne Barrett dies at 71

Wayne Barrett, an investigative journalist who pursued the deeds and misdeeds of New York City politicians and players during four decades with the Village Voice, skewering mayors — and future president Donald Trump — with stories collected through the time-honoured traditions of muckraking, died Jan. 19 at a hospital in Manhattan. He was 71.He had interstitial lung disease, but the immediate cause was complications from pneumonia, said his wife, Fran Barrett.Barrett was a journalistic institution in New York, where he was dreaded, if not loathed, by the same public officials who, in occasional unguarded moments, conceded a certain respect for his intellect and doggedness on the trail.He dredged from the past such reports as the imprisonment at Sing Sing of Harold Giuliani, the father of former New York mayor and federal prosecutor Rudolph Giuliani, for the armed robbery of a milkman in 1934.