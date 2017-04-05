Trump blames Assad and Obama for Syrian chemical attack

WASHINGTON—Confronted by one of his first foreign crises, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday split the blame for Syria’s worst chemical weapons attack in years between its Russian-backed leader and former president Barack Obama, as the new American administration struggled to explain what it might do in response.In a surprising statement, Trump called the assault in an opposition-held town in northern Syria “reprehensible” and one that “cannot be ignored by the civilized world,” rhetoric that hearkened back to Obama’s criticism in 2013 of an earlier chemical attack ascribed to President Bashar Assad’s forces. Trump said Assad was responsible for Tuesday’s deaths, yet also targeted his predecessor’s failed strategy to deter such attacks.“These heinous actions by the Bashar Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution,” Trump said. It was a clear reference to four years ago, when Obama failed to deliver on his “red line” when he didn’t authorize military action against Assad in response to a sarin gas attack that killed hundreds outside Damascus.Read more: Suspected gas attack kills nearly 60 in Syria, including childrenArticle Continued BelowSyria’s tortured history of gas attacksAt least 652 children were killed in Syria last year, UNICEF saysObama aides declined Tuesday to comment on Trump’s assignment of blame.