Trump bridge-building overshadowed by false voter fraud claims

WASHINGTON—Even as President Donald Trump starts reaching out to lawmakers and business and union leaders to sell his policies, he’s still making false claims about election fraud.During a reception with lawmakers at the White House Monday evening, Trump claimed the reason he’d lost the popular vote to his Democratic rival was that 3 million to 5 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally had voted. That’s according to a Democratic aide familiar with the exchange who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim. He made a similar statement on Twitter in late November that he had won the electoral college in a "landslide" and "won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally." Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes despite losing the electoral college.The assertion appeared to be part of a developing pattern for Trump and his new administration in which falsehoods overshadow outreach efforts.Read more:Article Continued BelowWhy Trump will find it hard to achieve his economic plansMeeting with business leaders, Trump again threatens ‘substantial border tax’ on manufacturing outside the U.S.The 5 false things Donald Trump has already said as president