Trump cabinet has least academic degrees than any cabinet in 24 years

As his cabinet nominees were grilled by the Senate on the eve of his inauguration, then-President-elect Donald Trump declared that “We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever assembled!”It’s a grandiose assertion, one that’s impossible to know. But by another metric, Trump’s nominees fall short: academic degrees.As a whole, Trump’s picks to lead the nation’s government agencies have fewer advanced degrees than any first-term cabinet in at least 24 years.A third of the nominees in Trump’s 15-member executive team hold only a bachelor’s degree. A quarter obtained up to a master’s degree, and 40 per cent achieved a law or medical degree. No one has a doctorate. Compare that to President Obama’s original cabinet, which conservatives derided for being stacked with intellectual elites: Only two members held a bachelor’s degree alone. A third stopped their educations at a master’s degree, and more than half held doctorates, medical or law degrees — often from the nation’s most prestigious universities.Certainly, education comes in many of forms. For some of Trump’s nominees, what they lack in classroom education has been made up for in relevant career experience. But there’s something uniquely important about schooling — it’s supposed to be America’s great equalizer, the traditional gateway to the higher levels of society. At least for people of colour.Article Continued BelowIn 2008, it wasn’t lost on people that Obama’s nominated cabinet was both loaded with academic credentials and among the most racially and ethnically diverse in history. Six of the 15 nominees belonged to minority groups, all of whom held advanced degrees. Obama has a Harvard law degree and was the first black president of the Harvard Law Review. (Bill Clinton’s first cabinet included just as many minorities as Obama’s, and it was even more educated, with all but one cabinet member holding doctorate or law degrees.)Similarly, observers today say it’s no coincidence that Trump’s proposed cabinet is both the least academically credentialed and the least diverse in recent history. There are just two minorities among Trump’s cabinet nominees — an African American and an Asian American. Both of them have advanced degrees. (His would be the first presidential cabinet since Ronald Reagan not to include a Latino member.)Trump’s cabinet also happens to be the wealthiest in modern history — illustrating how it’s possible for some to reach the top without racking up college degrees. That level of success without years of advanced education is nearly impossible for black and brown Americans, say sociologists, economists and political scientists who study the link between race, education and achievement.