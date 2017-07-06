Trump calls on West to defend our civilization and our way of life in stark Poland speech

WARSAW, POLAND—On the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to confront “new forms of aggression” targeting the West and called for Moscow to stop fomenting unrest around the world. Yet he pointedly stopped short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. election.Trump, delivering a stark message to a friendly Polish crowd before a two-day summit meeting of Group of 20 leaders, cast the West’s battle against “radical Islamic terrorism” as a way to protect “our civilization and our way of life.” He portrayed his domestic agenda as an equally serious challenge to powerful, entrenched bureaucracies in the United States and Europe.“I am here today not just to visit an old ally, but to hold it up as an example for others who seek freedom and who wish to summon the courage and the will to defend our civilization,” Trump said in a speech in Krasinski Square, where a monument commemorates the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis.“The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive,” he said, employing the same life-or-death language as in his inauguration speech, which promised a war against the “American carnage” of urban crime. “Do we have the confidence in our values to defend them at any cost? Do we have enough respect for our citizens to protect our borders? Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?”Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpArticle Continued BelowTrump also sought to show he wasn’t overlooking Russian actions that have elicited global consternation, especially from nearby nations in eastern and central Europe. He warned that Western interests were being tested by “propaganda, financial crimes and cyber warfare,” forcing NATO to adapt.U.S. President Donald Trump gives a speech on Krasinski Square in Warsaw on Thursday, vowing to confront “new forms of aggression” targeting the West. (SAUL LOEB / AFP/GETTY IMAGES) “We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes including Syria and Iran, and to join the community of responsible nations in our fight against common enemies and in defence of civilization itself,” Trump said in the speech in Warsaw’s Krasinski Square.It was a critique that the president did not appear to extend to Russia’s actions last year during the presidential campaign. In a news conference before his speech, Trump questioned the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election, arguing that Russia wasn’t the only country that may have interfered.