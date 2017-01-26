Trump complicates resolution of Guantanamo cases by bringing torture back to the table: Analysis

GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA—Permit the use of torture, reopen a network of CIA “black sites” that were closed when Barack Obama took power and send newly captured detainees to this offshore Cuban prison for trial before its controversial war crimes courts.Those are the possible outcomes if U.S. President Donald Trump endorses what is contained in a leaked draft executive order, essentially returning the U.S. to the early days after the 9/11 attacks when then-vice-president Dick Cheney famously stated the need to work through the “dark side.”The draft of the three-page order — published Wednesday by the New York Times and other news outlets — proposes expanding Guantanamo’s population to include detainees from Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, or members of other “radical Islamist groups.”Although the origins of the order are unclear, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer later told a Washington press briefing that it was not “a White House document,” many of the provisions echo what Trump promised during campaigning, including his desire to bring back waterboarding, a torture technique, and a “hell of a lot worse.”Read more:Article Continued BelowTrump says he believes torture worksTrump takes over Guantanamo, and no one knows what happens nextOman accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay detainees at Obama’s request