Trump continues using Twitter as his bully pulpit

It began at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, an onslaught in all caps — “FAKE NEWS — A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” — that burned into the next morning.7:13 a.m.: Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.” Very unfair!7:31 a.m.: Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA — NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!7:44 a.m.: I win an election easily, a great “movement” is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!7:48 a.m.: Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?Article Continued BelowDays before being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump is as unpredictable and provocative as ever, and Twitter is his bully pulpit, 140-character bursts of shock and awe.Since winning the election, @realDonaldTrump has fired off more than 300 tweets, at all hours, that have enthralled supporters, alarmed CEOs and lawmakers, drawn rebukes from foreign governments and left just about everyone wondering what’s next.He has suggested tectonic shifts in foreign policy, cast aspersions on the intelligence community, jolted the stock market, repeatedly revelled in his victory and trashed the media.