Trump holds rally in Iowa, leaving Washington struggles behind for now

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA—Struggling to advance his agenda in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in the Midwest on Wednesday in search of his supporters’ warm embrace and to celebrate a Republican congressional victory in an election viewed as an early referendum on his presidency.Trump touched down Wednesday evening in rainy Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and headed to a local community college, where he toured agriculture technology innovations and revelled in Karen Handel’s victory in a special election in a House district in suburban Atlanta.“We’re 5-0 in special elections,” said Trump at Kirkwood Community College ahead of a campaign-style rally.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpHe applauded Handel as well as Republican Ralph Norman, who notched a slimmer-than-expected win in a special election to fill the South Carolina congressional seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney.Article Continued Below“Last night was very exciting,” the president said.Trump, no stranger to victory laps, seemed poised to turn his visit to a battleground state he captured in November into a celebration of his resilience despite the cloud of investigations that has enveloped his administration and sent his poll numbers tumbling.With the appearance in Cedar Rapids, he will have held five rallies in the first five months in office.