Trump Impeached? Protesters Sign Petition, Others Speak Out

In case you have not noticed, Donald Trump has been a bit of a common topic in the media these days. And usually, the news is not positive. President Trump has only been in office for six days and already has hit a presidential all-time low. The question is now on the table: is impeachment in the near future? If you have heard whispers about Trump being impeached, it’s not all rumors. Many dissenters are pushing for impeachment due to the president’s actions so far. The Hill reported on Tuesday that conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt met with Yahoo! News to discuss the potentially dangerous position in which our new president has placed himself. “President Trump has to be aware of the constitutional thin ice on which he skates. I think it would occur after midterms and only if the House flips to the Democrats. So the potential is there, yes.” Hewitt argues that impeachment is definitely possible. After all, Trump is far from being America’s favorite. However, Hewitt claims that impeachment would probably only happen after a couple of years when the House representatives are elected again and then if the Democrats hold the House. As of right now, the Republicans hold both the House and the Senate. Donald Trump’s ‘Special Relationship’ #cartoon pic.twitter.com/UUgztcGA9w — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 26, 2017 As far as public opinion goes, it does not take too long to realize that America–as a whole–is not impressed with its new president. Among many reasons are three main grievances. First, Trump reinstated early on an”anti-abortion law“–the foreign funding ban. This caused an uproar specifically among pro-choice advocates who criticized the president’s openly pro-life stance. However, the law is a response to a bigger issue at hand, The Inquisitr reported: the issue of the country’s debt and inflated budget. “The term ‘anti-abortion’ catches most people’s attention — and many people’s ire — resulting in the overshadowing of the issue of government funding and spending. President Trump is doing everything he can to address this country’s budget problems. […] The goal is to make America more stable by reducing spending, specifically, in this case, foreign spending.” Yup. Pretty much. Cartoon by @deAdder #InaugurationDay #Trump #resistj20 pic.twitter.com/V5bg9CkyaL — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) January 20, 2017 Another major problem for a large number of citizens was the issue of the Dakota Access Pipeline, a plan that Trump has worked hard to move forward. The plan that jeopardizes the environment and violates sacred Sioux Native American land, The Inquisitr said on December 4, 2016. “In the end then, it seems likely that the Dakota oil pipeline is going to go through. The oil companies will have a friend in the White House, and he will protect their interests. The Natives Americans will — as usual — get the short end of the stick.” Chairman Archambault has issued a letter to @realDonaldTrump. We will be heard. Read the full letter here: https://t.co/cA17M7leJk pic.twitter.com/4sKX10bFKQ — Standing Rock Sioux (@StandingRockST) January 26, 2017 In response to President Trump’s upsetting decisions and statements, many U.S. citizens are banding together to fight against him. How are they doing this? Pretty simple. They’re standing up for what they believe in, often protesting and now some have even signed a petition for his impeachment, Vibe reported. “A website campaigning to impeach the 45th president of the United States from office is live and picking up traffic in light of Trump’s controversial decisions. ImpeachTrumpNow, which is run by civil rights groups Free Speech for People and RootsAction, has already received more than 100,000 signatures on its petition to kick Trump to the curb.” At least cartoonists are going to enjoy Trump. Often the subjects of the cartoon ask to buy it. Think Trump will? pic.twitter.com/JyezlHrVuD — Richard Peddie (@RichardAPeddie) January 17, 2017 [Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]