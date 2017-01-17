Trump in his tower he rarely leaves, but hell pick up if you call

NEW YORK—Exactly one week after becoming president-elect, Donald Trump stepped outside his namesake fortress here for the first time. He ventured just five blocks, to dinner at the 21 Club — a dark-mahogany-and-red-leather-banquette throwback, where model airplanes and sports memorabilia hang from the ceiling and jackets are de rigueur for men.The vintage haunt, where Trump dined with family members, feels like home. The waiters know his preferred table (No. 14, where Frank Sinatra and Richard M. Nixon once ate) and his regular order (the $36 burger, well done, with fries).So it has been for the president-elect, who has retreated to one comfortable, familiar refuge after another — his soaring Manhattan tower, his white leather-upholstered Boeing jet, his lush golf courses, his opulent beachside castle.Trump is a man isolated, increasingly cosseted away from the voters who lifted him to his seemingly improbable victory. He favours his own people and his own places, creating the veneer of accessibility — his tweets reach millions and he still answers his cellphone — while placing himself in almost entirely habitual settings.He spends most of his days in Trump Tower, with few close friends and few meaningful one-on-one interactions beyond the family members, advisers and loyalists who are whisked by gold elevator to his 26th-floor office for private audiences. Trump rarely leaves, not even for a breath of fresh air; nor does he encounter many people he does not already know or who do not work for him.Article Continued BelowYet Trump remains omnipresent in American life, constantly communicating with the public via Twitter and media interviews without the varnish of news releases or the protection of handlers. Whether it is Meryl Streep’s remarks about him or the question of Russian hacking, no topic is too mundane or charged for him to lend his voice to it.And he answers his personal cellphone, something that acquaintances and colleagues speak of in almost reverential terms. As he prepares to enter the White House, Trump is resisting his advisers’ efforts to take away his cellphone or at least restrict his use of it, said one person close to him, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal details of private conversations. They worry about national security; he worries about losing touch.When Republican Sen. Bob Corker, needs to reach Trump, the Foreign Relations Committee chairman does not have to go through an aide or schedule a meeting. He said he simply dials Trump’s cellphone directly, and the president-elect answers, even though Corker’s number registers as “No Caller ID.”