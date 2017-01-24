Trump issues gag order on Environmental Protection Agency staff

The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants.The move could affect everything from state-led climate research to localized efforts to improve air and water quality to environmental justice projects aimed at helping poor communities.The Trump administration has also ordered a “temporary suspension” of all new business activities at the department, including issuing task orders or work assignments to EPA contractors. The orders are expected to have a significant and immediate impact on EPA activities nationwide.According to its website, each year, the EPA awards more than $4 billion (U.S.) in funding for grants and other assistance agreements. For now, it appears that funding is on hold, casting a cloud of uncertainty over one of the agency’s core functions, as well as over the scientists, state and local officials, universities and native American tribes that often benefit from the grants.A spokesperson for the EPA declined to comment.Article Continued BelowIt is unclear whether the move by the incoming administration was related to President Trump’s order Monday that federal agencies halt hiring in all areas on the executive branch except for the military, national security and public safety, which also curbed contracting as a way of compensating for the freeze.“Contracting outside the Government to circumvent the intent of this memorandum shall not be permitted,” the memorandum states.Administration officials inserted the language in an apparent attempt to curb the growth in federal contracts that arose during previous freezes imposed under Presidents Carter and Reagan. But the total halt in contracts and grants or a single agency appeared to go beyond that specific provision, which applied solely to contracting activities in response to the halt in hiring.