Trump Kids Defend Donald Trump's Tweets As @POTUS Account Get Officially Transferred

Being the POTUS certainly requires a different level of diplomacy from Donald Trump. His children thinks he may tone things down over at his Twitter account, especially after the official @POTUS account gets transferred to him and his administration. January 20 marked a very historic day for the United States of America, and for Donald Trump. The whole world have witnessed and followed the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States (POTUS) yesterday and everyone had their own takes of the event. There’s no denying that Donald Trump’s election as the new POTUS has clearly made a divide of the United States. While many of his supporters rejoiced as Donald Trump and his family made their way to the White House, an even more overwhelming number of people in all parts of the world took to the streets to rally their support against Trump. Thousands of women rally in the streets of Washington following Donald Trump’s inauguration [Image by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images] But in diversity, we find a sliver of unity. If there’s one thing that everyone is in agreement with, in terms of Donald Trump, it’s that the new POTUS should tone down his notorious tweeting, even just a tad bit. CNetreports that according to a new WSJ/NBC poll, a huge 89 percent of Democrats believe Trump shouldn’t be tweeting, agreeing with 47 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of millennial responders. The survey was conducted Jan. 12 to Jan. 15 among 1,000 adults, with a 3.1 percent margin of error. Trump himself has made it clear that he had to resort to tweeting to defend himself when circumstances provoke him to do so, telling CBS News that: I’m not saying I love [Twitter], but it does get the word out. When you give me a bad story or when you give me an inaccurate story … I have a method of fighting back. Even the Trump children have their own feelings about their father’s tweeting. While they believe that sometimes, Donald Trump’s tweets could be overboard, Twitter has become a way for their father to bring his message directly to the people. Eric Trump tells ABC News: I see how bad the media can be. I see how deceptive they can be, and if he can get his message directly to the source by cutting out the middle man, I think that’s a great thing. But officially being the President of the United States is more than a big thing. Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump can’t just continue criticizing people by using foul language as “loser,” “sleazebag,” “silly,” and “stupid.” The new POTUS should employ a different level of diplomacy—and that includes diplomacy in his tweets. Trump kids support their father at the inauguration [Image by AP Photo/Patrick Semansky] Donald Trump Jr. believes his father should indeed rein it in a little when it comes to his tweeting, adding to Eric’s statement: I think he’ll pull back on some of it, but again, I think, if stuff and misinformation is put out there, he’s going to call them out, as he should.s Ivanka, as well, admits that sometimes, she does tell her father to tone down the relentless tweeting. Although when asked if Donald Trump listens to her, she replies with a laugh, “[It] depends on the day.” As of yesterday, LA Timesreports that the official @POTUS Twitter account has already been transitioned to the Donald Trump administration. In addition to the @POTUS account, @FLOTUS, @WhiteHouse,@VP and @PressSec have all been transitioned to his team, as well. Donald Trump, however, will be keeping his personal account @RealDonaldTrump, which has over 21 million followers. In fact, it has been active, alongside the @POTUS account, throughout the inauguration. Thank you for a wonderful evening in Washington, D.C. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/a6xpFQTHj5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017 Thank you for the prayers & continued blessings upon our country during the National Prayer Service this morning. https://t.co/2CJelPgT9f pic.twitter.com/q1GxfDen0d — President Trump (@POTUS) January 22, 2017 If you check the @POTUS Twitter account description as of the moment, it reads: 45th @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Working on behalf of the American people to make our country great again. Tweets by @DanScavino. Tweets by #POTUS signed -DJT. This means that Assistant to the 45th President of the United States of America and Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr. will also be handling some of the tweets coming from the @POTUS account. Are you following Donald Trump’s personal @RealDonaldTrump Twitter account and the official @POTUS account? Or do you think he should cut down on his tweets a little bit? [Featured image by AP Photo/Andrew Harnik]