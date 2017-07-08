Trump labels North Korea a problem and menace during G20 talks

HAMBURG—U.S. President Donald Trump assailed North Korea as a “problem and menace” Saturday as he met with Asian allies on the sidelines of an international summit to build consensus on next steps after the North’s recent test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.“Something has to be done about it,” Trump said as he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a separate meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said the two were tackling “the problem and menace of North Korea.”Abe, speaking through a translator, noted that the security situation in the Asia Pacific region has become “increasingly severe” due to North Korea’s push to develop its ballistic missile and nuclear program. Abe said he wanted to “demonstrate the robust partnership as well as the bonds” between Japan and the U.S. on the issue.North Korea’s successful test launch of an ICBM was a major milestone in its long-term effort to build a missile that could carry a nuclear warhead to attack the United States.Read more: U.S. warns North Korea that chance for diplomatic solution ‘quickly closing off’Article Continued BelowThe extensive slate of meetings with Abe, Xi, British Prime Minister Theresa May and others came on the final day of the annual Group of 20 summit, which has been marked by violent demonstrations by antiglobalization activists.North Korea has been a major topic of discussion, and the White House said earlier that the U.S., South Korea and Japan were pressing for additional measures against North Korea to demonstrate the “serious consequences” for its latest provocations.U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May meet on the second day of the G20 summit on July 8, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Matt Cardy) The three nations have been calling for “early adoption” of a new U.N. Security Council resolution and additional sanctions to demonstrate to Pyongyang the consequences of its actions.