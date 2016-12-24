Trump looks to restore Russian ties amid pledge for nuclear expansion

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.—President-elect Donald Trump has stepped away from his typically tempered view of U.S.-Russia relations, vowing to expand America’s nuclear capabilities while warning that the two global powers should restore collaboration so they don’t “have to travel an alternate path.”Trump’s transition team said Friday that the president-elect received a “very nice letter” from Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging Trump to act “in a constructive and pragmatic manner” to “restore the framework of bilateral co-operation.”The letter, dated Dec. 15, also notes that serious global and regional challenges “show that the relations between Russia and the U.S. remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security in the modern world.”In response, Trump agreed with Putin, adding that he hopes “we do not have to travel an alternate path.”Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin sent the letter, “voicing hope for an improvement of bilateral ties,” according to the Interfax news agency. Trump’s transition team described the text as an unofficial translation.Article Continued BelowThe exchange comes on the heels of comments by Trump and Putin about the need to strengthen their countries’ nuclear arsenals. Trump declared Thursday on Twitter that the U.S. should “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability” until the rest of the world “comes to its senses” regarding nuclear weapons. Those comments echoed an earlier statement by Putin, who said earlier Thursday that strengthening his country’s nuclear capabilities should be a chief military objective in the coming year.Putin downplayed the significance of Trump’s comments at a marathon end-of-year news conference Friday. Putin said he sees “nothing unusual” in Trump’s pledge to strengthen the U.S. nuclear forces, saying the statement is in line with the president-elect’s campaign promises.In his wide-ranging remarks, the Russian leader claimed that his country’s military is stronger than that of any potential aggressor, but acknowledged that the U.S. military is bigger. He also cast the modernization of Russia’s nuclear arsenal as a necessary response to a U.S. missile defence system.

