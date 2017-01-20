Trump may have a fanatical base of support, but that does not make him unstoppable: Keenan

Let’s start with a simple observation about how politics usually works: if you are looking to grow a new religion, your success or failure doesn’t depend on persuading the Pope and the College of Cardinals to renounce Catholicism.That is, whatever idea you’re trying to promote in order to achieve something in politics — a policy change, winning elections and so on — job number one is not to convert your opponents’ leaders and base. You’re looking to persuade the persuadable.As Donald Trump is sworn in as President of the United States, this relatively obvious point may bear repeating.Because, as much as there is resolve fuelling mass protest marches, the resistance to Trumpism also includes a heavy dose of flummoxed defeatism.Jabs at his ignorance or untruths or unpreparedness are met with a mantra of “this elitist attitude is why he won.” References to what appear to be scandals, or scandals in the making, draw cries of “his base is never going to be convinced by that.” Pointing out that the policies that appear to be brewing differ from some of his voters’ direct interests and his own campaign-trail rhetoric, some people shrug. “If his supporters liked him after the outrages of the campaign, why would this new information make any difference now?”Article Continued BelowSome people even point to Toronto’s experience with Rob Ford as evidence of the ineffectiveness of this kind of evidence. For example, Jeet Heer, a Canadian writer for The New Republic, recently tweeted “Based on Rob Ford example, the most degrading possible tape of Trump could come out & he’ll not sink below 30 per cent. So: no impeachment.”Heer was making a specific point based on levels of support and their partisan implications in congress, but the memory of how even after the crack scandal Ford’s approval rating never dipped below 30 per cent — even after he admitted to smoking crack and before he announced he’d go into rehab — is very often held out as an example of how he maintained strength in the face of scandal and opposition.And sometimes, given the apparent similarities in the two men’s political cult-of-disaffected-personality actions, that is seen as a preview of what to expect of the U.S. populace under President Trump.