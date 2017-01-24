Trump, meet Trudeau, king of the selfie: Hbert

It is not to diminish the economic importance of the trade arrangements between Canada and the United States to note that more than the bilateral relationship between the two countries will be at stake when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.In many G7 capitals there is concern that few mainstream government leaders seem to have the ear of the incoming American president. Out of the current lot, Trudeau may be among those better placed to establish a connection. That’s not only a product of geography.France and Germany are on the way to the polls. The upcoming exit from the European Union will consume the United Kingdom’s political class for the foreseeable future. By comparison, Trudeau is not facing an election anytime soon. He has more political capital than most of his peers. And, so far, he has not burned any bridge to Trump.On trade, the prime minister does have an easier case to make than many of the U.S.’s trading partners. It was not out of the kindness of their hearts that previous American administrations championed the creation of a free-trade zone between the two countries. It was always a two-way street.But if there is to be unlikely chemistry between Trudeau and Trump, it will be because of ingredients of a more personal order than the mutual interests of their governments.Article Continued BelowBecause of Trump’s adversarial relationship with the media, it is tempting but perhaps misleading to compare the new president to Stephen Harper.There is certainly a parallel to be drawn between Harper’s efforts to sideline the parliamentary press gallery and what may be to come in the Trump administration’s dealings with the White House press corps. But the comparison should stop there.Harper may have been a control freak, but he was never a narcissist. Indeed, of the prime ministers I’ve covered (from Brian Mulroney onward), he was the least inclined to need outside validation for his decisions.