Trump Mocks Women's March On Washington: 'We Just Had An Election! Why Didn't These People Vote?'

President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account on Sunday morning to blast the hundreds of thousands of women and sympathizers who participated in the Women’s March on Washington and in sister marches across the country on Saturday. Mocking the record-setting inauguration protest march that involved, according to the Washington Post, more than one million people marching through the streets of Washington, D.C. and other major U.S. cities in protest of his presidency, Trump tweeted sarcastically, “[I was] under the impression we just have an election? Why didn’t these people vote?” Media analysts said that the crowd that participated in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday outnumbered the crowd at his inauguration on Friday, according to the Daily Mail. According to the organizers of the event, more than half a million people participated in the Women’s March on Washington, while hundreds of thousands more participated in marches that took place in other major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Boston. President Donald Trump blasts Women’s March on Washington [Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images] Organizers also estimated that sister matches took place in more than 600 cities across the world, with protesters marching to call for equality and inclusion for women and other minorities. But miffed at seeing so many people protesting his inauguration on the streets of Washington, D.C., Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to express his displeasure. In one of a series of tweets posted to this Twitter handle early on Sunday, Trump wondered aloud, sarcastically, why the people protesting his inauguration had not voted on Election Day to influence the results. “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!” he tweeted. “Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.” Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017 But following heavy criticism on social media, he tried to soften the tone of his comments. “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy,” he tweeted about an hour later. “Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.” Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017 However, despite the softer tone of his second tweet, disapproving reactions to his first comment continued. “This is all you have to say about the largest protest in US history? Stop tweeting until you decide to start governing,” a social media user commented. “They did vote. You lost the election by over 3 million votes. Remember?” a second social media user tweeted. “We just don’t have a democracy… so you won.” “Millions more Americans voted against you sir,” another responded. “You said you would unite the country… yesterday demonstrated that unity!” @realDonaldTrump They probably did. You lost by 3 million votes. — Charles Clark (@CharlesClark) January 22, 2017 .@realDonaldTrump they did. That’s why you lost the popular vote. And indeed, you are a celeb that hurt their cause badly. — Sietse Bakker (@SietseBakker) January 22, 2017 @realDonaldTrump this is what the leader of the free world is doing at 7:45am on a Sunday. Little hands, inauguration turnout and brain. — Andrew Hickey (@andrewmhickey) January 22, 2017 @realDonaldTrump You lost the popular vote by 3Mil. We showed up to protest you bc you’re garbage. — Ben Berkon (@BenBerkon) January 22, 2017 @DavidHolifield7 @realDonaldTrump He did win. But since he lost the pop vote by 3mil, he should recognize he does not rep the majority — Ben Berkon (@BenBerkon) January 22, 2017 @realDonaldTrump FYI we did vote. You lost the popular vote. I’m surprised you don’t remember that. It seems to keep you up at night. — Maria Del Russo (@maria_delrusso) January 22, 2017 @realDonaldTrump We’re the people who voted against you. We’re a bigger group than the people who voted for you. — Maria Del Russo (@maria_delrusso) January 22, 2017 @realDonaldTrump They DID vote. You lost the election by over 3 million votes. Remember? We just don’t have a democracy is all, so you won. — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) January 22, 2017 “FYI we did vote. You lost the popular vote. I’m surprised you don’t remember that. It seems to keep you up at night,” a fourth tweeter user said. “More than 65 million of them did vote,” a fifth said. Thank you to every single person who joined us in the streets yesterday. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/a0vebWEDVl — Women’s March (@womensmarch) January 22, 2017 But before expressing his displeasure about the turnout at the Women’s March On Washington, Trump had gloated about the TV ratings for his inauguration. He accused the media of under-reporting the size of the crowed that witnessed his swearing-in and boasted that the television ratings for his inauguration were higher than former President Barack Obama’s four years ago. “Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!” Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017 Although Trump’s White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed at a media briefing on Saturday night that Trump’s inauguration had the “largest [TV] audience ever,” Nielsen, according to the Washington Post, confirmed it was only the fifth highest ever. According to Nielsen, about 30.6 million people watched the TV coverage of Trumps’ inauguration between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. The organization said that since it began compiling the figures, Obama’s 2009 inauguration was the second highest, with 38 million people tuning in to watch on TV. However, the inauguration for Obama’s second term drew a TV audience of only about of about 20.6 million. The highest ever was Ronald Reagan’s first term inauguration in 1981, which drew a TV audience of nearly 42 million. Jimmy Carter’s inauguration in 1977 drew an audience of 34.1 million, according to Nielsen. [Featured Image by Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock]