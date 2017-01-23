Trump properties face global terror risk with presidency, experts warn

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Businesses around the world bearing U.S. President Donald Trump’s name face an increased risk now that he is in the White House, security experts warn, especially as several are in areas previously targeted by violence.As Trump remains a brand overseas, criminal gangs or militants could target buildings bearing his name in gold, abduct workers associated with his enterprises for ransom or worse, they say.“They may kidnap a Trump worker and not even want to negotiate,” aiming for publicity instead, said Colin P. Clarke, a political scientist with the RAND Corporation who studies terrorism and international criminal networks.Predicting an attack keeps police, intelligence agencies and security experts awake at night around the world — and, by its very nature, it remains speculative.Read more:Article Continued BelowNew lawsuit alleges Trump businesses violate ConstitutionThe online campaign to impeach President Trump has gone liveU.S. brands have been targeted in overseas violence before, but they never belonged to a president. That’s the difference. Trump becoming America’s 45th president presents a unique challenge given the range of his international business interests.