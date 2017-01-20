Trump protesters block entrances to inauguration, set fires, vandalize

WASHINGTON — Protesters who had promised to shut down the city for the inauguration were successful at several security checkpoints Friday morning, as they slowed crowds from entering onto the Mall and, in one spot, stopped them completely.“Shut it down!” protesters shouted at the checkpoint at John Marshall Park. There, five black men stood at the front of the crowd, chained together, blocking the path.Brought to D.C. from places across the country, the five men were protesting on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement. As they stood together, they shouted that by protesting, “all we have to lose is our chains.”Just after 8:30 a.m., police began redirecting people to other entrances, though police officials said they have not officially shut down any checkpoints. An officer at the location said the size of the protest will determine whether the checkpoint remains blocked or if people will be allowed to enter again Friday.Article Continued BelowRead more: LIVE: Trump to be inaugurated as 45th U.S. president Here’s what to watch for on Trump’s Inauguration DayAs protesters at the spot shouted “This is what democracy looks like,” a Trump supporter countered. He pointed to the other side of the fence and said, “This is what democracy looks like but I can’t get to it because of you!”