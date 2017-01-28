Trump-Putin phone call raises concerns among GOP, allies about U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s first conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office is causing concern among European allies and consternation among fellow Republicans about the future of U.S. penalties imposed on Moscow.Trump was noncommittal before Saturday’s scheduled telephone call about whether he was considering lifting the economic sanctions. “We’ll see what happens. As far as the sanctions, very early to be talking about that,” he told reporters.Trump made those remarks Friday alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose country — as part of the European Union — also has punished Russia for its provocations in Ukraine. Voicing the view of many in Europe, May said, “We believe the sanctions should continue.”Read more: Trump pledges ‘lasting support’ to relationship with Britain after meeting with Theresa MayArticle Continued BelowNo one has any idea what a ‘Trump doctrine’ will look like, but the world is bracing: AnalysisBiden: Russia sanctions must stay in placeVice-President Mike Pence was expected to join the call, but not others that Trump planned on Saturday with the leaders of Japan, Germany, France and Australia.