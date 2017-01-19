Trump putting the bully back into the bully pulpit: Analysis

When President-elect Donald Trump successfully demanded that Carrier keep some manufacturing jobs from going to Mexico, he was criticized at first for bullying the heating and cooling giant and for violating the Republican Party’s free-market capitalist ethos.In the eight weeks since, however, the atmosphere has changed dramatically. Almost daily, in Twitter missives as well as private meetings, Trump continues to hector businesses to make investments in the United States. And he is receiving credit for announcements from some of the world’s biggest corporations — Bayer AG, General Motors and Walmart just this week — that they are keeping or adding U.S. jobs, even if their plans were developed long before his agitations.Trump is trying to put the bully back into the bully pulpit, modelling his governing style after Theodore Roosevelt, the president whose attacks on industry barons inspired the term.The Trump strategy is to change the behaviour of corporations — not to mention the intelligence community and other creatures of Washington, D.C. — through force of intimidation. His advisers talk about the president-elect’s provocations, such as threatening a 35 per cent tax on imports, not as policy destinations necessarily, but as boundaries designed to frame the discussion and instill fear in corporate boardrooms.“Trump understands that if you change the culture, the behaviour follows,” said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Trump ally and informal adviser. “He wants to create a Trumpian environment so that boards go into a meeting saying, ‘No, we’re not leaving the U.S.’”Article Continued BelowTrump’s demands on the business community are among the most notable actions of the pre-inaugural period. The list of major companies announcing U.S. jobs in recent weeks has ranged from Hyundai Motor Co. to Amazon, and in each case Trump and his aides have trumpeted their announcements and claimed credit.It is unclear, however, how much the president-elect’s threats influenced their actual business plans, which are months or years in the making and determined by an array of factors. The unemployment rate has remained at 5 per cent or lower for more than a year, and many companies have been expanding their operations.“The word is now out that when you want to move your plant to Mexico or some other place and you want to fire all of your workers from Michigan and Ohio and all these places that I won, for good reason — not going to happen that way anymore,” Trump said at his first Post-election news conference last week.▶General Motors says it will invest $1 billion in its factories and add thousands of new U.S. white-collar jobs in moves that have been in the works for years but released Tuesday in response to criticism from President-elect Donald Trump (Associated Press)