Trump says hell keep tweeting after he becomes U.S. president

WASHINGTON—Don't expect any letup in tweeting from Donald Trump after he becomes president.Trump tells Fox & Friends that he'll keep making his opinions known in the 140-character tweets that have become so familiar to his Twitter followers, especially early in the morning.In the interview aired Wednesday, the president-elect said he doesn't really like tweeting, adding, "I have other things I could be doing."But Trump said he turns to social media because "I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it's my only way that I can counteract."