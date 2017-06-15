Trump says U.S. Congressman Scalises condition is more difficult than first thought

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump says that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise’s condition is more difficult than people first realized. And he says Scalise is “in some trouble.”The president paid a visit to Scalise on Wednesday night, meeting with Scalise’s family and sitting by the congressman’s bedside.Trump says Scalise “continues his very brave fight,” but adds: “it’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He’s in some trouble.”Trump is also crediting the congressman for bringing people together.He says: “Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long-divided country.”Article Continued BelowHe’s also saluting the Capitol police officers injured in the attack on a Republican Congressional baseball practice. He says, “They ran right into the fire” and saved a lot of lives.U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after visiting Rep. Steve Scalise, who was wounded in the baseball field shooting Wednesday morning. (DOUG MILLS / NYT) On Wednesday, an Illinois man who loathed Republicans tried to kill party politicians as they prepared for a bipartisan charity baseball game, wounding a top congressman and four others with a prolonged rifle barrage that left officials from both parties worried about their safety and about the country’s toxic political climate.The shooter was James Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old with a history of alleged violence against women whose Facebook page was filled with posts supporting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Trump.