Trump speech perfectly fitting for 1944: Mallick

America First. Has the U.S. gone to war again? If so, why? And with whom? The whole world, I take it.President Trump (fit of coughing here) gave a campaign speech of an inaugural address or vice versa and the thing dripped with threat.“American carnage,” “rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscapes of our nation,” “the crime and the gangs and the drugs,” “our soldiers will never forget… we all bleed the same red blood of patriots,” “America will start winning again, winning like never before.”Goodness me. Things seemed very dark, and then it rained as Donald Trump began chunking out his words of menace.It would have been a perfectly adequate speech in 1944 to build courage on the home front while U.S. soldiers were stalled by the Germans at Bastogne.Article Continued BelowBut with Barack Obama having handed Trump a bright economy — GDP up at a 3.2 per cent annual rate, unemployment at a nine-year low — why the weird gloom and the feeling of a shakedown?Trump’s speech was the only speech he will ever be capable of giving: he must paint a portrait of dystopia in order to present himself as a rescuing hero.It’s very reality show. America is a reno gone wrong, and only tax relief for Huge Corp. will make your basement great again. It will be the greatest basement in the history of cellars. America said yes to the dress, but it made her look portly. Only Trump could save the day.