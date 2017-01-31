Trump state visit to U.K. puts Queen Elizabeth in very difficult position

LONDON—The British government’s decision to invite U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit, one of the highest honours it can bestow on a visiting statesman, has involved Queen Elizabeth II in the passionate debate over Trump’s travel ban.Trump’s provocative decision to deny refugees access to the United States and to make it more difficult for people from seven Muslim-majority countries to visit has been widely denounced by opposition leaders and sparked protests in British cities and campuses, leading some to question the wisdom of the government’s decision. Some 1.6 million people in the U.K. have also signed a parliamentary petition calling for the invitation extended by Prime Minister Theresa May to be withdrawn.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpPrince Charles even weighed in on the controversy, saying he fears the lessons of Second World War have been forgotten. “The work of World Jewish Relief enables us to rally together, to do what we can to support people practically, emotionally and spiritually,” the prince said in speech at a Jewish charity’s dinner on Monday night. “Particularly at a time when the horrific lessons of the last war seem to be in increasing danger of being forgotten.”Article Continued BelowWhile the queen has steered clear of any political commentary, her son, on the other hand, does speak out on issues he feels passionately about, such as climate change and religious persecution. The Sunday Times reported that if the visit went ahead, Charles planned to confront Trump over global warming.It is the British government that invites heads of state on the queen’s behalf, but it is the queen who acts as personal hostess. In most cases, that involves lavish pomp and ceremony and a stay of several days at the queen’s official residence, Buckingham Palace. The prospect of protests outside the palace when Trump comes calling has put the queen in a “very difficult position,” said Peter Ricketts, formerly a top official in the Foreign Office.▶Over 1 million people have signed a petition urging Britain to withdraw an invitation for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit London and dine with Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)