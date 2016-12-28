Trump Supporter Carl Paladino Defiantly Sorry For Saying He Wants Barack Obama 'Dead' And Michelle To 'Return To Being A Male'

Trump supporter Carl Paladino, 2010 Republican New York gubernatorial candidate, recently said some things that offended people on both sides of the political aisle. Paladino, who was formerly a Trump New York campaign chairman, was tapped by Buffalo’s Artvoice publication to share his wishes and hopes for the new year. Unfortunately, Carl Paladino’s hopes and dreams for 2017 were some of the most blatantly offensive and racist that many had ever heard. In his response to Artvoice(which was published in the magazine), Trump supporter Carl Paladino claimed that he wants to see outgoing POTUS Barack Obama “dead” in 2017. And not just dead, but vilely dead, reports ABC News. According to Paladino, the Trump supporter hopes that Barack, who he calls a “traitor to American values,” contracts mad cow disease by having sexual relations with cows. And dies slowly and painfully. “”He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to (Obama adviser) Valerie Jarret (sic), who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihadi cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.” When it comes to his 2017 wishes for Michelle Obama, Carl Paladino got quite racist and possibly even more offensive. He even called into question the First Lady’s gender, something that has been targeted by the alt-right since Barack Obama began his White House run over four years ago. According to Trump supporter Carl Paladino, he wants Michelle to “return to being a male.” But that’s not all. Not by a long shot. “I’d like (Michelle Obama) to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.” NAACP Legal Defense Fund Calls for Carl Paladino’s Removal from Buffalo School Board https://t.co/j2NHxr8kGS — #TheResistance (@SocialPowerOne1) December 27, 2016 When the media first caught wind of Paladino’s remarks, they tried to give the wealthy real estate developer (and, shockingly, Buffalo school board member) the benefit of the doubt. The Buffalo News reached out to the Trump supporter, asking Carl if he actually made the controversial and offensive comments that had been attributed to him. Paladino responded with a curt and dismissive, “Of course I did.” He then lashed out the editors of the publication, particularly one who is, like the Obamas, African-American. “Tell them all to go f*** themselves. Tell that Rod Watson I made that comment just for him.” When the remarks of Trump supporter Carl Paladino went viral, they received almost universal condemnation from politicians and citizens across the nation, regardless of their party affiliation. Many average citizens took to social media to share their disgust at the inexcusible remarks. I hear you @CBooker2020 . I’m a right wing, pro-Trump, Buffalo resident. I previously supported Palladino but this is vile. He must go. — Tom Davis (@TomDavis121212) December 24, 2016 @BillKristol @realDonaldTrump Carl just said aloud what all Conservatives really believe. New sheets for everyone!! — Gnome of LA (@GnomeofLA) December 24, 2016 Carl Paladino added that he is the least racist person you’ll ever meet, after Donald J Trump of course…@nytimes — Yankeesfan66 (@Rangersfan66) December 27, 2016 @Evan_McMullin @CarlPaladino Evan you smart as hell I know. And you know racism will never leave the GOP, it’s their core. — SamJay (@_sam_jay_) December 27, 2016 .@HuffingtonPost Can you get a list of his “friends”? I’d like to know who else is a racist. ???? — Al Delgado (@Hamal) December 27, 2016 The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo (who bested Carl Paladino in the 2010 race) went one better, issuing a full statement about the “racist, ugly, reprehensible” remarks made by the Trump supporter. Carl Paladino made racist, ugly, reprehensible remarks about the President & First Lady. My wish this season is for unity.

Full statement pic.twitter.com/ZHgsrHmHbp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 23, 2016 Even the Donald Trump transition team distanced themselves from Paladino after his offensive 2017 wishes were published, and issued a statement condemning the remarks. “Carl’s comments are absolutely reprehensible, and they serve no place in our public discourse.” The response to Carl Paladino’s comments didn’t end their. Not surprisingly, they have threatened to cost him his position on the Buffalo school board. Parents, teachers and others have publicly called for him to voluntarily step down and to be fired if he refuses. A petition to that effect has been circulating since the Trump supporter’s remarks went viral. Carl Paladino, a Trump ally, said Michelle Obama should be “let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe” https://t.co/xihOJ8fqr4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 24, 2016 As ABC News reports, Carl Paladino has finally responded to the increasingly vehement public outrage directed at his words. On Tuesday, he issued a “lengthy” statement expressing his regret over the incident and apologizing to those he has offended. “I never intended to hurt the minority community who I spent years trying to help out of the cycle of poverty in our inner cities. To them I apologize.” However, in his attempts to make amends for his racist remarks against the outgoing POTUS and First Lady, Trump supporter Carl Paladino continued to lash out at Barrack Obama. It was in this statement that he referred to the President as a “traitor to American values.” Paladino has also refused to step down from his position on the Buffalo school board, despite mounting pressure to do just that. “I don’t intend to yield to the fanatics among my adversaries. I certainly am not a racist.” Carl Paladino says racist email about Obamas was only meant for his friends https://t.co/UUZiR5bgzd pic.twitter.com/w5C1RXLr5j — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) December 27, 2016 In his Tuesday apology statement, Paladino blamed his statement on computer error. He claimed that the words that were published by Artvoice had not been intended to be made public, but rather should have been sent out in a private correspondence (this despite his previous response to the Buffalo News). According to Carl Paladino, he hit “reply” on his computer instead of “forward.” This is the first time since the racist 2017 wishes were published that the Trump supporter blamed his words on a computer error, and he never mentioned such an issue in earlier responses to the drama. While Carl Paladino says he wont resign from his position on the Buffalo school board, the organization is holding a meeting on Thursday in order to “discuss board member conduct.” In New York State, removing a school board member is a big deal, and generally requires that the state education commissioner do the actual removal. After his racist, offensive Artvoice tirade against the Obamas, some at St. Bonaventure University (Paladino’s own alma mater) wants the Trump supporter’s name removed from a building on campus, too. It remains to be seen whether the public apology issued by Carl Paladino (who is rumored to be considering another run for New York governor in 2018) will be enough to save the Trump supporter from the consequences of his offensive words. [Featured Image by Carolyn Thompson/AP Photo]

